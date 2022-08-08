See All Otolaryngologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. James Houle, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Houle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Houle works at James G Houle MD PA in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James G. Houle MD PA
    660 Glades Rd Ste 400, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 750-2100
    15280 NW 79th Ct Ste 200, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 750-2100
    8181 NW 154th St Ste 200, Miami Lakes, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 750-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Cough Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 08, 2022
    I’ve been going to Dr. Houle for 13 years. He had been one of the most caring doctors I have. Very attentive, explains everything so I can understand it and very proactive. Whenever I’m really sick with my ears, sinuses or throat they get me in. When I had experienced vertigo, twice, they got me in that day. They always follow up with me and I never had a reason to complain. In addition the staff has always been extremely friendly.
    Adrienne Einhorn — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. James Houle, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619905957
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Houle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houle has seen patients for Cough, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Houle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

