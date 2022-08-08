Overview

Dr. James Houle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Houle works at James G Houle MD PA in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.