Dr. James Hotz, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Overview

Dr. James Hotz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Hotz works at Richard L Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center
    1481 W 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 554-0000
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2
Pollen Allergy
Dyslipidemia
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. James Hotz, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
English
NPI Number
  • 1235424011
1235424011
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hotz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hotz works at Richard L Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hotz’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hotz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hotz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hotz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hotz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

