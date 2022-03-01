Dr. James Hoski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hoski, MD
Overview
Dr. James Hoski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Mission Hospital and Rutherford Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hoski works at
Locations
-
1
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 255-7776
-
2
Carolina Spine & Neurosurgery-Spruce Pine11728 S 226 Hwy, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 Directions (828) 766-2915Friday9:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr7 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 255-7776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Rutherfordton Office139 Doctor Henry Norris Dr, Rutherfordton, NC 28139 Directions (828) 287-9260Friday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blue Ridge Regional Hospital
- Mission Hospital
- Rutherford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- America's 1st Choice
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthgram
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very hesitant to get a spinal injection since I feared massive pain. However my fears quickly vanished after meeting Dr. Hoski. We chatted a bit before I got on the table. His nurses also helped me prepare in a calm, positive voice. He took things slow and explained everything he was doing. The prep is longer than the injection! If needed I will definitely go back for another session. Immediately after standing up in the treatment room I was happy it didn't hurt to stand or walk anymore.
About Dr. James Hoski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1285719096
Education & Certifications
- University Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital
- U South Fla
- U South Fla Coll Med
- University of Michigan Medical School
