Overview

Dr. James Hoski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Mission Hospital and Rutherford Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hoski works at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC with other offices in Spruce Pine, NC and Rutherfordton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spondylolisthesis and Laminoforaminotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.