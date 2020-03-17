Overview

Dr. James Horton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Horton works at Bon Secours Endocrinology in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hyperthyroidism and Graves' Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.