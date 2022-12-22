Overview

Dr. James Holton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Holton works at Riverside Medical Group in Medford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.