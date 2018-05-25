Dr. Holt Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Holt Jr, MD
Dr. James Holt Jr, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Stanly.
NortheastEndocrinology1085 NE Gateway Ct NE Ste 330, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-8320
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Stanly
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Great Doctor and very knowledgeable. Takes time to explain and listens to his patients.
About Dr. James Holt Jr, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1083684385
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Holt Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt Jr has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.