Dr. James Holloway, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Holloway, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deadwood, SD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Spearfish Hospital, Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital, Monument Health Sturgis Hospital and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.

Dr. Holloway works at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Clinic in Deadwood, SD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Clinic
    71 Charles St, Deadwood, SD 57732 (605) 303-8985

Oct 27, 2022
Dr Holloway took time to review lab work, do exam and asked good questions to determine the best course of treatment. He answered questions and made explanations clearly. I feel confident in the care I received. So grateful! Many thanks!
Lynn — Oct 27, 2022
  Internal Medicine
  43 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1346243813
  The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  IU Health University
  IU Health University
  Indiana U, School of Medicine
  Internal Medicine
  Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
  Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital
  Monument Health Sturgis Hospital
  Monument Health Rapid City Hospital

Dr. James Holloway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holloway is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Holloway has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Holloway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Holloway works at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Clinic in Deadwood, SD. View the full address on Dr. Holloway's profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Holloway. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holloway.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holloway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holloway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

