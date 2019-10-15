Dr. James Holland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Holland, MD
Overview
Dr. James Holland, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They completed their residency with Usaf Med Center
Dr. Holland works at
Locations
Memorial Physicians Clinic At Acadian Plaza12261 Highway 49 Ste 11, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 867-5185
Memorial Hospital At Gulfport4500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 867-5185
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! Dr. Holland is a competent, professional physician. He has an impressive office set up too. I have to have allergy shots 2X/week. Unfortunately, I have to travel a lot. He has a nurse who trains you to give yourself your own shots. She is an excellent instructor! Stella & Trina are wonderful public representatives for this office. They’re friendly, efficient & look for ways to help patients out. Lastly, Nurse Terry is an angel! She so kind, caring and extremely competent. She’s “my nurse” who always gives me my shots.
About Dr. James Holland, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1063527356
Education & Certifications
- Usaf Med Center
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holland has seen patients for Asthma, Nasopharyngitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.