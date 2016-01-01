Dr. James Hole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hole, DO
Overview
Dr. James Hole, DO is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Madera, CA. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Hole works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Specialty Medical Group Central California9300 Valley Childrens Pl, Madera, CA 93636 Directions (559) 353-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hole?
About Dr. James Hole, DO
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1205818465
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hole works at
Dr. Hole has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.