Dr. James Holcomb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Holcomb, MD
Overview
Dr. James Holcomb, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Holcomb works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holcomb?
About Dr. James Holcomb, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407836349
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Wright State U Affil Hosp
- Riverside Methodist Hosp
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neonatology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Holcomb using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Holcomb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holcomb works at
Dr. Holcomb has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holcomb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holcomb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holcomb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.