Dr. James Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hoffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hoffman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Locations
-
1
Fluoroscopy Suite1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
South Florida Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine PA9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoffman?
Dr Hoffman has performed two knee replacements for me and I am impressed with the emphasis he places on certain aspects of the surgery from the operating room until recovery and beyond. Avoiding infection and sticking to a rigorous physical therapy regimen encourages me to play an active role in my recovery.
About Dr. James Hoffman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1790768836
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffman works at
Dr. Hoffman has seen patients for Bursitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Avascular Necrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.