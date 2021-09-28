Dr. James Hoekwater, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoekwater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hoekwater, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hoekwater, DO is a Pulmonologist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Hoekwater works at
Locations
Metro Health Pulmonology2122 Health Dr SW Ste 220, Wyoming, MI 49519 Directions (616) 252-5220
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with how thorough he was. Wood deck definitely recommend him. Much more thorough than any other pulmonary doctor I have had.
About Dr. James Hoekwater, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System
- Butterworth Hospital
- Metro Health Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoekwater has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoekwater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoekwater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoekwater works at
Dr. Hoekwater has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoekwater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoekwater. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoekwater.
