Overview

Dr. James Hoekwater, DO is a Pulmonologist in Wyoming, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Hoekwater works at University Of Michigan Health-West in Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Emphysema and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.