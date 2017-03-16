Dr. James Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hodges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hodges, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Hodges works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Fairmont102 W Pierson Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 903-2861
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hodges?
Dr. Hodges is very kind and caring. He is my mother's doctor and she has alzheimer's. He always takes time to talk to her and us.
About Dr. James Hodges, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659620029
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hodges.
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hodges works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods.