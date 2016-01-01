Dr. Hixon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Hixon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hixon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hixon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Associates PC901 Leighton Ave Ste 101, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 236-0890
-
2
Regional Psychiatric Services400 E 10th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 235-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hixon?
About Dr. James Hixon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1356340020
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hixon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hixon works at
Dr. Hixon has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hixon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hixon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hixon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.