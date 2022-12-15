Overview

Dr. James Hitchcock, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Hitchcock works at Vascular & Hand Surgery Ltd in Belleville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.