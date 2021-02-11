Overview

Dr. James Hirschfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parsippany, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Hirschfeld works at Lakeland Opthamology in Parsippany, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.