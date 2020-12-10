See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. James Hines III, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Hines III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2149 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 356-9776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jeffrey Delhommer — Dec 10, 2020
About Dr. James Hines III, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154463305
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hines III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hines III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hines III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hines III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hines III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hines III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

