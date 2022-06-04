Overview

Dr. James Higgins, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Higgins works at Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.