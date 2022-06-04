Dr. James Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Higgins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Higgins, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Greater Chesapeake Hand Specialists1400 Front Ave Ste 100, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 296-6232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Higgins performed a total proximal carpectomy on my left wrist. My wrist was swollen, painful, & I was losing my wrist mobility. I am 2 years out from surgery & am pain and swelling free. I am an RN able to keep working and have my fine motor movement back. I can also type again! Dr Higgins has a great bedside manner & explains everything so that any lay person can understand. I highly recommend him for any hand or wrist injury.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144284357
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
