Overview

Dr. James Hicks, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING.



Dr. Hicks works at North Light Counseling Assocs in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.