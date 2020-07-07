Dr. James Herrold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Herrold, MD
Overview
Dr. James Herrold, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
Les Bois Neurology3875 E Overland Rd Ste 201, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 343-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Ontario
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred by my primary doctor for headaches and an unusual brain MRI reading. My symptoms were not severe, and I seem to be slowly improving, but it was concerning. Dr Herrold was running way behind today, but after my long wait in the very pleasant waiting area, he was very kind, listened well, explained all sorts of things about the brain and about what could or might happen, and what he thought was or wasn't going on for me. Overall I had a very positive experience. I did not find him arrogant or rude in the least. I must say I was dreading this appt and was scared to go, after reading all the bad reviews, so I felt I must share my good experience to assure anyone else who may be in my situation. It is extremely hard to get in to see any neurologist now (esp due to COVID shutting them down for months) and so I appreciated the opportunity to have an appt, the care I received, and being reassured.
About Dr. James Herrold, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1235166885
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center/Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Stanford University Hospitals
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.