Dr. James Herrmann, MD
Overview
Dr. James Herrmann, MD is a dermatologist in Wheaton, IL. Dr. Herrmann completed a residency at Northwestern U. He currently practices at Dupage Medical Grp DER Inst and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Herrmann is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
DMG Aesthetics & Dermatology199 Town Sq Ste A, Wheaton, IL 60189 Directions (630) 871-6690
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. James Herrmann, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407822216
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern U
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrmann has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Psoriasis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrmann.
