Dr. James Herrin, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Herrin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Conroe, TX. They completed their residency with Chldns Meml Hosp|Chldns Meml Hospital

Dr. Herrin works at Herrin Pediatric Clinic in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Herrin Pediatric Clinic
    601 River Pointe Dr Ste 120, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 246-4014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough

Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Hives
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 23, 2022
    We've been using Dr. Herrin and his office for 7 years now with our 3 kids. Always a great experience, everyone is kind and knowledgeable. No complaints and highly recommend!
    Ashley W — Oct 23, 2022
    About Dr. James Herrin, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1447291158
    Education & Certifications

    • Chldns Meml Hosp|Chldns Meml Hospital
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Herrin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herrin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herrin works at Herrin Pediatric Clinic in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Dr. Herrin’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

