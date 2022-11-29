Overview

Dr. James Hermiller, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Marion General Hospital.



Dr. Hermiller works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.