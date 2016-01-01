Dr. James Hermenegildo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hermenegildo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hermenegildo, MD
Overview
Dr. James Hermenegildo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Hermenegildo works at
Locations
Truesdale Surgical Associates Inc.1030 President Ave Ste 3002, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 676-3411
- 2 289 Pleasant St Bldg 4, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 567-0463
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Hermenegildo, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1184651176
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hermenegildo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hermenegildo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hermenegildo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hermenegildo works at
Dr. Hermenegildo has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermenegildo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hermenegildo speaks Portuguese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermenegildo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermenegildo.
