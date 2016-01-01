Overview

Dr. James Hermann, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Hermann works at Wellspring Family Medical Group in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.