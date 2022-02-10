Overview

Dr. James Herman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Herman works at Anacapa Surgical Associates Fqhc in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Traumatic Brain Injury and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.