Dr. James Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Herman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Herman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
Dr. Herman works at
Locations
-
1
Anacapa Surgical Associates Fqhc3170 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 648-9830
-
2
Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc300 Hillmont Ave Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 652-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herman?
Best doctor ever! You're in great hands if you ever come across him
About Dr. James Herman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1952396491
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman works at
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Traumatic Brain Injury and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.