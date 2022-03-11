Dr. James Herdegen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herdegen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Herdegen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Herdegen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Herdegen works at
Locations
Rush Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine520 S Maple Ave, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-3767
Advocate Health Care Eicu1400 KENSINGTON RD, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (630) 275-2990
Rush Sleep Disorders Service & Research Center710 S Paulina St, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-5440
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Herdegen, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush-Presby-St Luke's
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Herdegen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herdegen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Herdegen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Herdegen works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Herdegen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
