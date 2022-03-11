Overview

Dr. James Herdegen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Herdegen works at Rush Oak Park Hosp Pdtry Rsdncy in Oak Park, IL with other offices in Oak Brook, IL and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.