Dr. James Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. James Henry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Locations
Glendale Pediatrics1500 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 250, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 246-7260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Glendale pediatrics is the very best pediatric office! My son has had a number of medical challenges - unfailingly the doctors and nurses have been fantastic in helping us through every issue. They are incredibly caring, will spend as much time we need answering our questions, explaining treatments and developmental topics at every wellness check or sick appointment. Dr. Henry is our primary - he is an incredible doctor and I feel much more confident as a parent with his guidance. We have also seen most of the other doctors in the practice for urgent appointments and they are all excellent. They have very knowledgeable and kind nurses that are available by phone during office hours to answer any questions we have - such a great resource. When our child is sick or injured, the nurses always call a day or so after we have visited or spoken with an on call doc to see how they are recovering. Incredible service!
About Dr. James Henry, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1427154517
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
