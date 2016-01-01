Overview

Dr. James Henderson, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Henderson works at Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery in Charleston, WV with other offices in Beckley, WV, Parkersburg, WV and Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.