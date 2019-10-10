Overview

Dr. James Hemp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.



Dr. Hemp works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Pleural Effusion and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.