Dr. James Heltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Heltzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Heltzer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6720 Rockledge Dr Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 493-9600
-
2
Washington National Eye Center110 Irving St NW Ste 1A-19, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-3937
-
3
Champlain Ophthalmology6430 Rockledge Dr Ste 270, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 493-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heltzer?
Dr. Heltzer is very easy going and instills confidence in his manner. I have recommended him to others who feel exactly as I do.
About Dr. James Heltzer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336171248
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heltzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heltzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heltzer has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heltzer speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Heltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heltzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.