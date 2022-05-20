Dr. James Heinrich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinrich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Heinrich, MD
Dr. James Heinrich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Orange County Office26730 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 250, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (888) 827-3286
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
The office staff and nurses were kind and welcoming. Dr. Heinrich was thorough and took his time to examine and explain my situation. He answered all questions and I never felt rushed or embarrassed. This was my second visit and I know I have found the right doctor for me.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda Med Ctr
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery and Plastic Surgery within the Head & Neck
