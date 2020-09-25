Overview

Dr. James Heger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lagrange, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Heger works at Parkview Health in Lagrange, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN and Kendallville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.