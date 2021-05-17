Dr. James Hedde, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hedde, DO
Dr. James Hedde, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.
Direct Doctors Inc2639 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 400-2699MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Morton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
DR Hedde is the best doctor I have ever had . Still cry when I think that he moved from Mass. Truly cares for each patient. Anyone lucky enough to have him is a very lucky person. I wish him the best in whatever he does' Miss him,!
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Khmer
- 1740575109
- UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLLOF OSTEO MED
- Family Practice
Dr. Hedde speaks Khmer.
