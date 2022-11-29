Dr. J Brevard Haynes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haynes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Brevard Haynes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. J Brevard Haynes, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Ascension Medical Group Midtown Sleep Specialists300 20th Ave N Ste G8, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-7533
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Dr. Haynes has a confident easy manner interacting with me as the patient. He explained the difference in current technology to the system I’ve used for almost 10 years. He listens well and clearly answered all my questions.
About Dr. J Brevard Haynes, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1104810274
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Vanderbilt University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
