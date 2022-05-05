Dr. James Hartman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hartman, MD
Overview
Dr. James Hartman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Hartman works at
Locations
-
1
Town & Country Head & Neck607 S New Ballas Rd Ste 2300, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6394
-
2
ENT Now1010 Old Des Peres Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 729-0077Monday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
John S Farrell MD PC621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 622A, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 931-5990
-
4
Mercy JFK Clinic615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6382
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I absolutely love Dr. Hartman, great bedside manner; however his nurse Mara needs to lose her unprofessional and non- compassionate edge… as a patient who needs wisdom and compassion as Dr. Hartman provides, the person representing him should have the same responsibility to have compassion and respect to HIS Patients, and HER EMPLOYER!!!!!
About Dr. James Hartman, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med
- UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartman has seen patients for Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
