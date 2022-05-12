Dr. James Hartford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hartford, MD
Dr. James Hartford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had both of my hips replaced by Dr. Hartford in 2020 and I have been enjoying a very active life since recovering from my surgeries. I walk about 30 miles a week and do 15 to 20 miles long bike rides. My recovery went smoothly and Dr. Hartford does a great job with pain management. I remained comfortable following the surgery without experiencing high levels of pain. The office staff is always responsive and great to work with. I highly recommend Dr. Hartford for hip replacement surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1922162502
- Deaconess Hospital
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hartford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartford has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.