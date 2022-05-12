Overview

Dr. James Hartford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Sequoia Hospital.



Dr. Hartford works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.