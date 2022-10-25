Overview

Dr. James Harrop, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Harrop works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Scoliosis and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

