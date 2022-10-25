See All Neurosurgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Neurosurgery
Dr. James Harrop, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Harrop works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Scoliosis and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19112
    Voorhees Specialty Care- Neuroscience Service
    333 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043

  Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Polyneuropathy
Spinal Cord Injury
Upper Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Brain Injury
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Pituitary Tumor
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Fracture Treatment
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage

Oct 25, 2022
After 3 other back surgeries I finally found the Dr that could correct the previous failures While we did have an issue with the cage that was placed in the front moving requiring another surgery and no rooms at Jefferson for the entire week his partner Dr Heller did correct the issue at the end of the week leaving me now standing tall with only issues at night concerning pain. After going through 3 other surgeries over a 4 year time to finally have someone look at an x ray and say yeah I can fix it and then do so was just a 5 star for me
Jeff — Oct 25, 2022
About Dr. James Harrop, MD

  Neurosurgery
  27 years of experience
  English
  1215957337
  Cleveland Clinic
  Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
  Neurosurgery
Dr. James Harrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Harrop has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Harrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Harrop has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Scoliosis and Spinal Stenosis, and more.

873 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrop. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

