Overview

Dr. James Harrison, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.



Dr. Harrison works at Moreno Valley Urgent Care in Moreno Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.