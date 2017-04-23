Overview

Dr. James Harrison, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with UT Health Athens, UT Health Pittsburg and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Harrison works at East Texas Vascular Associates in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.