Offers telehealth
Dr. James Harrison, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University and is affiliated with UT Health Athens, UT Health Pittsburg and UT Health Tyler.
East Texas Vascular Associates P.A.700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 510, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2636Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- UT Health Athens
- UT Health Pittsburg
- UT Health Tyler
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
WHAT A KIND, PROFESSIONAL. I KNEW WHEN I FIRST TOOK MY MOTHER TO THIS OFFICE THAT WE WOULD BE GREATLY SATISFIED. EVERYONE IN THIS OFFICE ARE ALWAYS EXTREMELY NICE AND GREETS US WITH A SMILE. ANY QUESTION OR CONCERN THAT WE HAVE HAD, HAS ALWAYS BEEN DEALT WITH PROMPTLY. DR HARRISON HAS EASED MANY FEARS THAT HAVE RISEN FOR US AND WE ARE FOREVER GRATEFUL. I WOULD RECOMMEND THIS OFFICE TO ANY ONE I KNOW THAT WILL NEED VASCULAR SERVICES.
- Vascular Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1245232735
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Texas A&M University
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
