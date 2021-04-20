Dr. James Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. James Harris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Wilmington Surgical Associates1414 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 794-6884Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Gall bladder ruptured and Doctor Harris took care of me completely. It was a tremendous surgery and he done the very best for me and took care of me months after with the damage the gall bladder had caused. He is amazing confident, and well-mannered. I would have not wanted anyone else to help me through this but him. If I could give him a score of 10 I would. Bert Croom
About Dr. James Harris, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.