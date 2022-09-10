See All Neurosurgeons in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. James Harrington Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Harrington Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Harrington Jr works at Shafi Wani M.d. PC in Stony Brook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shafi Wani M.d. PC
    2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 18C, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 751-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Community Hospital
  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc

  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2022
    Dr Harrington,is the best i never will fine another dr like DR James Harrington,I moved to be close to my son,but i now I will not finé another dr ,as good like dr Harrington,thanks,doctors,aleida
    Aleida — Sep 10, 2022
    About Dr. James Harrington Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043204290
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Harrington Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrington Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harrington Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harrington Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harrington Jr works at Shafi Wani M.d. PC in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Harrington Jr’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrington Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrington Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrington Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrington Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

