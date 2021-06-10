Overview

Dr. James Harman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital, Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.



Dr. Harman works at Neurological Associates Inc in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.