Dr. James Harman, DO

Neurosurgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Harman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital, Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.

Dr. Harman works at Neurological Associates Inc in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CAMC General Medical Pavilion
    415 Morris St Ste 400, Charleston, WV 25301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 344-3551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beckley Arh Hospital
  • Boone Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC General Hospital
  • Jackson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 10, 2021
    Saved my husbands life. He is very efficient and compassionate to the needs of my husband and myself. We recommend him to everyone. He was a great blessing in taking care of my husband and getting him back on his feet to a new,life. It’s time to do a repeat and HE will once again be by my husbands side doing the procedures. He is definitely a 10????
    Drema and Reno Ramella — Jun 10, 2021
    About Dr. James Harman, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033477278
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Harman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harman works at Neurological Associates Inc in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Harman’s profile.

    Dr. Harman has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Thoracic Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Harman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

