Dr. James Harman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Harman, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital, Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital and Jackson General Hospital.
Dr. Harman works at
Locations
CAMC General Medical Pavilion415 Morris St Ste 400, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 344-3551
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my husbands life. He is very efficient and compassionate to the needs of my husband and myself. We recommend him to everyone. He was a great blessing in taking care of my husband and getting him back on his feet to a new,life. It’s time to do a repeat and HE will once again be by my husbands side doing the procedures. He is definitely a 10????
About Dr. James Harman, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1033477278
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
