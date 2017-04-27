Overview

Dr. James Harig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kosciusko Community Hospital.



Dr. Harig works at Champaign Dental Group in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Valparaiso, IN, Michigan City, IN and Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.