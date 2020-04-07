See All Plastic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
24 years of experience
Dr. James Hardy III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    11512 Lake Mead Ave Unit 536B, Jacksonville, FL 32256 (904) 996-0600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Abdominoplasty
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Abdominoplasty

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 07, 2020
    I had a video consultation with Dr. Hardy today after stalking his Instagram page for months lol. I had done my research after finding out about him from a friend of mine who is vision impaired, she had asked me to look at his work for her and I was Very Impressed. He was very patient and Very Informative during the consult . I didn't feel rushed and he answered all of the questions that I had about the procedures I would want for my body. I am looking forward to scheduling an appointment with Dr. Hardy hopefully within the next few month due to him being booked up, the best always are lol and I am excited about the outcome and I will be traveling to his office from South Carolina.
    Adwoa Daniels Phillips — Apr 07, 2020
    About Dr. James Hardy III, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043400153
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper University Hospital
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Hardy III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardy III is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hardy III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardy III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardy III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardy III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

