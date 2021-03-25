Dr. James Hansen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hansen, DO
Dr. James Hansen, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Doylestown Cardiac Diagnostic315 W STATE ST, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-1900
Quest Diagnostics of Pennsylvania Inc235 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (272) 212-4000
- Doylestown Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Fantastic, professional,confident.
About Dr. James Hansen, DO
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1275769846
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
