Dr. James Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Hansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Hansen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Hansen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Johnson City Internal Medicine Associates301 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 240, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 794-5530
- 2 4 Limited Centre St Ste 103, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 794-5890
-
3
James A Kidd313 Princeton Rd Ste 3, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-5435
-
4
Pinnacle Family Medicine303 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 150, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 282-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hansen?
Dr. Hansen has been my physician for 19 years now. I've never known a physician that tries any harder than he does to "get to the bottom" of whatever one is going through medically. I worked in the health profession for 30 years and he's at the top of the list.
About Dr. James Hansen, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1275531212
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.