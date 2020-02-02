See All Podiatric Surgeons in Bastrop, TX
Dr. James Handy, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Handy, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Handy works at Premier Family Physicians Bastrop in Bastrop, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bastrop Office
    3101 Highway 71 E Ste 101, Bastrop, TX 78602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 304-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arise Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. James Handy, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528027992
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Doctor's Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Houston / University Park
    Undergraduate School

