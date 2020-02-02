Dr. James Handy, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Handy, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Handy, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Handy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bastrop Office3101 Highway 71 E Ste 101, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 304-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Handy?
Doctor Handy has taken care of my feet for several years. I have had several surgeries on both feet. I just had surgery. I had a hammer toe and a bunion on the same foot. My surgery went well and his care has been great. I do recommend him highly
About Dr. James Handy, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1528027992
Education & Certifications
- Doctor's Hosp
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Houston / University Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handy works at
Dr. Handy speaks Greek and Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Handy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.