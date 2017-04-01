Dr. James Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Han, MD
Dr. James Han, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Ronald E. Cooper M.d. Inc.1081 Market Pl Ste 600, San Ramon, CA 94583
Comprehensive Pain Medical Center, Inc7901 Stoneridge Dr Ste 225, Pleasanton, CA 94588
Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
AvMed
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
Medicare
MultiPlan
UnitedHealthCare
WellPoint
Worker's Compensation
Sports Medicine
English, Spanish
- 1013073030
Interventional Sports and Pain Medicine
University of Pennsylvania
UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Han speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.