Dr. James Han, MD

Sports Medicine
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Han, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.

Dr. Han works at Ronald E. Cooper M.d. Inc. in San Ramon, CA with other offices in Pleasanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ronald E. Cooper M.d. Inc.
    1081 Market Pl Ste 600, San Ramon, CA 94583 (925) 401-7113
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Pain Medical Center, Inc
    7901 Stoneridge Dr Ste 225, Pleasanton, CA 94588 (925) 401-7113

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Arthritis of the Shoulder

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Relaxants Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 01, 2017
    Great experience
    Shelly in San francisco — Apr 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Han, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1013073030
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interventional Sports and Pain Medicine
    Internship
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

