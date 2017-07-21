See All Cardiologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. James Hamilton, MD

Cardiology
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Hamilton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Hamilton works at University Of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Arrhythmias, Cardiomyopathy and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Select Specialty Hospital-jackson
    5903 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS 39211
    350 W Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arrhythmias
Cardiomyopathy
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Arrhythmias
Cardiomyopathy
Sick Sinus Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 21, 2017
    I was sent to Baptist Hosp. & a friend advised me to use Dr. Hamilton.. Dr. Hamilton was aggressive & knowledgeable with my diagnosis of congestive heart failure. He was persistent in his care for me during all tests/procedures. He explained every procedure/test in detail to me & my family. His excellent care has enabled me to return to work, ride motorcycle, 4-wheelers, run our portable saw mill. He listened and answered each question, no matter how small to me and my family.
    Forest, MS — Jul 21, 2017
    Dr. Hamilton's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Hamilton

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. James Hamilton, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982801858
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Mississippi
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton works at University Of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. View the full address on Dr. Hamilton’s profile.

    Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Arrhythmias, Cardiomyopathy and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

